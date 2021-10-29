Halep, Kontaveit reach semis; Raducanu falters in Romania

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep has cruised into the semifinals of the Transylvania Open, but U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour. The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. Raducanu double-faulted seven times and won less than half the points in her service games as Kostyuk advanced to her third semifinal of the season. Kostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.