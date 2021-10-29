MATCHDAY: Man U visits Spurs; Barjuan debuts as Barca coach

By The Associated Press

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to keep his job heading into an away match at Tottenham in the Premier League. Solskjaer’s position has come under heavy scrutiny after a 5-0 home loss to Liverpool. Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan will guide his team at Camp Nou for its game against Alavés while the club works on finding a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman. Union Berlin’s 21-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga is tested when Bayern Munich visits. Juventus visits Hellas Verona in Serie A looking to bounce back from a home loss to Sassuolo. In France, second-place Lens visits Lyon.