Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín to retire after MLS season

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín, a brother of teammate Gonzolo Higuaín, will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season.Federico Higuaín, 37, joined Miami from D.C. United in October 2020 and has three goals in 24 league games this season. He also has played in MLS for Columbus from 2012-19 as part of a career that has included stints at Argentina’s River Plate and Nueva Chicago, Turkey’s Beşiktaş, Mexico’s América, and Argentina’s Independiente, Godoy Cruz and Colón.