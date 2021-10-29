‘Mission accomplished’: Heat unveil Adebayo’s Olympic banner

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo walked off the court after the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics back in August, proudly having draped the U.S. flag over his shoulders. He asked a question on his way toward the winning locker room: “Where’s my banner?” He knows where it is now. The Heat hang banners to commemorate when members of the team win Olympic gold medals, and Adebayo’s was unveiled Friday night in a ceremony at halftime of Miami’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. His is the fifth now swaying from the rafters, joining ones paying tribute to Olympic successes by Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.