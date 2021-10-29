Van de Zandschulp stuns Rublev in St. Petersburg quarters

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp has upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open. The 69th-ranked Van de Zandschulp beat the top-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 33 minutes for his 16th win from his past 19 matches at all levels. Van de Zandschulp will play Marin Cilic in the semifinals. Cilic defeated the third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. American Taylor Fritz will play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the other semifinal at the hard-court tournament. Fritz defeated John Millman 6-4, 6-2, and Struff upset the second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3.