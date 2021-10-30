Qualifier Tiafoe stuns Sinner, faces Zverev in Vienna final

VIENNA (AP) — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open. Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to enter his fifth tour-level final of the season. The seventh-seeded Sinner had won his previous 11 matches and 22 sets on indoor hardcourt and came within one game of another two-set win. But the 49th-ranked Tiafoe won eight of the next nine games to turn the match around. Tiafoe is 1-5 in career meetings against Zverev.