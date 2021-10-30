Spurs-West Ham, Liverpool-Leicester headline League Cup draw

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has dispatched Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds of this season’s English League Cup and will have to get past another of the country’s so-called “Big Six” to reach the semifinals. West Ham was pitted against Tottenham in the draw for the quarterfinals. Premier League leader Chelsea is away to Brentford in another London derby, Liverpool hosts Leicester while third-tier Sunderland will play away to Arsenal. The matches will be played in the week starting Dec. 20.