Vinícius double leads Madrid to 2-1 win at 10-man Elche

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice to help Real Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man Elche and join two other teams at the top of a tightly contested Spanish league. Sevilla kept pace with Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0. Real Sociedad is level on points with the other two front-runners before plays on Sunday. Vinícius opened the scoring at Elche with a 22nd-minute strike. After Elche midfielder Raúl Guti was sent off the Brazilian winger struck again in the 73rd. Elche substitute Pere Milla netted with four minutes to play. Barcelona hosts Alavés under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan later Saturday.