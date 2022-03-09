Beasley sets T-Wolves 3-point mark in 132-102 win over OKC

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota to its sixth win in a row with a 132-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. All 17 of his shots came from 3-point range. His Timberwolves teammates on the bench celebrated the mark by dumping water and Gatorade on Beasley. Taurean Prince scored 17 points off the bench for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes. Aaron Wiggins led Oklahoma City with 25 points and nine rebounds.