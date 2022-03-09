DeRozan has big 4th quarter, helps Bulls snap losing streak

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 114-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers. Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12. Detroit had won three straight.