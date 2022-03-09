VanVleet, Raptors delay Popovich’s record in win over Spurs

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-104 on Wednesday night, delaying Gregg Popovich’s coronation as the winningest coach in NBA history. Popovich is tied with his friend and mentor, Don Nelson, with 1,335 regular-season victories. San Antonio’s next opportunity to get the record for its 73-year-old coach is Friday night at home against Utah. VanVleet was 7 for 15 from the field in his return from a five-game absence because of knee soreness. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam added 20 points to help Toronto snap a three-game skid. Keldon Johnson had 27 points for San Antonio, and Dejounte Murray added 25 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Spurs have lost five of six games.