Georgia’s Crean awaits verdict on job after 26-loss season

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

A 12-game losing streak capped by Georgia’s worst offensive performance of a 26-loss season has left coach Tom Crean awaiting a final verdict on his future with the school. Georgia put up little fight in what may have been the Bulldogs’ last chance to make a case for Crean, losing 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The Bulldogs finished with 26 losses, the most in school history. The SEC Tournament loss was a fitting finish to a dismal season. The Bulldogs set season lows for fewest points in a half and a game.