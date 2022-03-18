Randle, Barrett help Knicks hold on to beat Wizards 100-97

By ADRY TORRES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett had 18 points and the New York Knicks outlasted the Washington Wizards 100-97. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Wizards, who have lost their last six games. Mitchell Robinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 15 points and Alec Burks added 12 for the Knicks who have won their last two games both at home after losing their previous two on the road. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma also had 18 points for the Wizards, who have lost nine of 11.