Benzema ruled out of ‘clásico’ with leg injury

MADRID (AP) — Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid’s match against fierce rival Barcelona because of a leg injury. Madrid hosts Barcelona on Sunday with an already commanding lead of the Spanish league. Benzema has not yet recovered since hurting his left leg in Monday’s 3-0 win at Mallorca. Ancelotti says, “He can’t play tomorrow because he has not trained yet and still feels some pain.” Benzema leads the Spanish league with 22 goals. Madrid enters the round with a 10-point lead over Sevilla. Barcelona is 15 points behind.