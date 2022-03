EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy tossed in 22 points, Souley Boum scored 20 and UTEP breezed past Western Illinois 80-54 in the first round of The Basketball Classic. Jamari Sibley added 11 points for the Miners (20-13). Tamell Pearson had 15 points to lead the Leathernecks (16-16).