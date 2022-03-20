Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:33 AM

Messi ruled out of PSG match at Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s French league match at Monaco after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the past couple of days, his club said. Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has been struggling throughout his first season in the French league. Before Sunday’s trip to Monaco in the French league, Messi has scored just seven goals in 26 games in all competitions. It’s a stark contrast compared to his figures from last season when he bagged 38 goals with Barcelona. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content