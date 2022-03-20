Notre Dame’s Miles, Oklahoma’s Robertson seek Sweet 16 berth

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles is coming off a triple-double. Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson is fresh off a 17-point second half. The guards likely will play key roles in determining which squad reaches the Sweet 16. Fourth seed Oklahoma will host No. 5 seed Notre Dame in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Miles became just the 18th player in women’s tournament history to post a triple-double. She had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 89-78 first-round win over Massachusetts. Robertson scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half of a first-round win over IUPUI.