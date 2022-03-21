76ers stars Harden, Embiid out for Monday’s game vs. Heat

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden were ruled out for Monday night’s Eastern Conference showdown with the Miami Heat due to nagging injuries. Embiid, who entered Monday tied with LeBron James for the NBA lead in scoring (29.8 ppg), is nursing back soreness. The five-time All-Star has played in 58 games this season. Harden has averaged 22.4 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 contests with the 76ers since being acquired from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons in a blockbuster trade last month. A left hamstring injury kept Harden off the court in his final four games with the Nets and first four with the 76ers. Since then, he has played in 11 of 12 games, missing only the 76ers’ 99-82 loss at Miami on March 5.