GOP Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor has vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports. Opponents of the transgender sports bill argued it was a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s also signed a bill Monday eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public. Both measures faced opposition before being approved by the GOP-dominated legislature that embraced what have become a pair of conservative causes nationwide. Holcomb signaled support for the bill last month but said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”