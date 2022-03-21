Simmons has herniated disk, Nash still optimistic he’ll play

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons’ back injury is a herniated disk, though Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash still believes the guard can play this season. Simmons had an epidural recently that Nash said he believed had relieved some of the pain in his back. Nash had revealed that step last week, but hadn’t disclosed the nature of Simmons’ injury until Monday, when he confirmed a report by The Athletic. Nash had previously only said pain in Simmons’ back flared up sometime after the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia on Feb 10. He says the herniated disk is an injury Simmons had earlier in his career.