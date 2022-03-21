Still out of sight, Mickelson decides to sit out the Masters

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Phil Mickelson won’t be playing in the Masters this year. Mickelson has been out of sight since inflammatory remarks against the Saudi-funded rival league and the PGA Tour. He’s no longer listed under players expected to be compete in this year’s Masters. Instead, his name has been moved on the official website to past champions not playing. It will be the first time since 1994 that Mickelson is not at the Masters. He lost sponsorship deals after an interview in which he says he was willing to overlook human rights atrocities if it meant getting leverage over the PGA Tour.