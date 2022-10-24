Canadiens G Carey Price still experiencing knee pain

MONTREAL (AP) — When it comes to playing again, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a long way to go. There are some important steps along the way, too. Sidelined by a lingering knee injury, the 35-year-old Price is on long-term injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return. Price says his focus has gravitated toward his daily life and not ending his 15-year run in the NHL. He says his goal right now “is to just be pain-free from day to day.”

