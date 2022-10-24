Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance. The Spanish teenager fired a forehand winner after left-hander Draper stretched to return a serve. It’s the first edition of Roger Federer’s hometown event since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the past two editions to be canceled. This one was intended to be Federer’s comeback on tour. The Swiss great ended his career last month because of a persistent knee injury.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.