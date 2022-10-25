Milan on verge of return to last 16 after 4-0 win at Dinamo

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan is on the verge of returning to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years. A second-half goal from Rafael Leão helped Milan to a dominant 4-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb to move into second spot in Group E. The Rossoneri now just need to avoid defeat at home to Salzburg next week to secure their spot in the last 16. Matteo Gabbia gave Milan the lead before Leão’s solo effort and a penalty by Olivier Giroud. Dinamo midfielder Robert Ljubičić had conceded the penalty and he also scored an own goal as his side fell to its first home defeat of the year.

