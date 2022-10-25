Tigers hire Rays’ Rob Metzler as VP, assistant GM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired Tampa Bay scouting director Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager. Metzler spent 15 seasons with the Rays, working the past seven years as the team’s senior director of amateur scouting. He will lead the Tigers’ amateur and international scouting departments, working under president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Detroit finished 66-96 in 2022 and has not made the playoffs in eight years. Harris took over the front office after longtime general manager Al Avila was fired in August.

