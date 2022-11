SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 18 Notre Dame has won 27 straight regular-season games against the ACC. On Saturday, the Fighting Irish can extend that streak Saturday when they host Boston College. The Eagles are coming off of snapping a streak of their own — finally beating a ranked opponent after 25 tries. The Eagles have the worst rushing offense in the FBS (61.4 yards per game) and their starting quarterback has been injured.

