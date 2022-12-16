Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis’ latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. James and Westbrook took charge on both ends, while Thomas Bryant scored 21 points and Austin Reaves got 16. Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.