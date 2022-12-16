Giants and LHP Sean Manaea complete $25 million, 2-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a $25 million, two-year contract. The left-hander gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7.5 million next season and $12.5 million in 2024. He can opt out of the deal after the 2023 season and become a free agent again next fall. Manaea adds another experienced arm to a rotation that includes Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. All-Star lefty Carlos Rodón is leaving in free agency after agreeing with the New York Yankees on a $162 million, six-year contract that is pending a physical. The 30-year-old Manaea spent his first six major league seasons with Oakland. He went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA for San Diego this year.

