Knicks launch 3s, beat Bulls 114-91 for 6th straight victory

CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks again used 3-point shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-91 on Friday night to sweep the two-game set and run their winning streak to six. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help the Knicks follow their 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. New York, which entered 26th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, was 17 for 44 on 3s after going 18 of 34 two nights earlier. Julius Randle had 19 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Zach LaVine had 17 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost three straight.

