Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night. Sacramento’s starting five outscored Detroit’s 99-66. De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 20 points. Sacramento had seven players in double figures, including all five starters. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 22 points and rookie Jalen Duran added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Saddiq Bey scored 14 points and Marvin Bagley III had 13.