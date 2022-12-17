Colts’ Taylor ruled out with ankle injury against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the opening possession at Minnesota and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Taylor missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury. He was hurt at the end of a 13-yard reception. That left Indianapolis with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson to handle the job. Taylor won the rushing title last season with 1,811 yards. He started the week 11th in the NFL with 861 yards in 10 games.

