Hopkins puts up 24 in Providence’s 71-67 win over Seton Hall
NEWARK, N.J. — Bryce Hopkins had 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 victory against Seton Hall. Ed Croswell’s dunk with 2:55 remaining was the last field goal for Providence, giving the Friars a 65-58 lead. They closed out the game by making 6 free throws in 6 attempts. Hopkins added 10 rebounds for the Friars (9-3). Croswell scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Kadary Richmond led the way for the Pirates with 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.