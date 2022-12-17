London Knights center Abakar Kazbekov dead at age 18
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League say center Abakar Kazbekov has died at the age of 18. No other details were immediately provided. Kazbekov, who was from Russia, played in a 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday. The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season. Kazbekov registered one assist in 12 appearances with London this season. The Knights and OHL said London’s game scheduled for Saturday night against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.