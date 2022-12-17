NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal after his penalty led to the tying score a few minutes earlier, and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made a season-high 30 saves for Boston. The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron during an on-ice pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 career points last month and then they went out and posted another victory at TD Garden. Boston improved to 16-0-2 at home, with both losses coming in a shootout.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.