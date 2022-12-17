No. 17 Oregon State dominates Florida to win Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deshaun Fenwick came off the bench to rush for 107 yards, and No. 17 Oregon State nearly dealt Florida a rare shutout, winning the Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers reached 10 victories for the third time in program history and the first time in 16 years. They first accomplished the feat in 2000, when coach Jonathan Smith was the team’s quarterback. Oregon State won seven of its final eight games. The Gators closed their first season under coach Billy Napier with three consecutive losses. This also was their second 6-7 record in a row.

