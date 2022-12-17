Northwestern (Iowa) wins NAIA national championship

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jalyn Gramstad threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Northwestern (Iowa) over Keiser (Florida) University 35-25 for the NAIA national championship. The Red Raiders claimed its third title in program history, the others coming in 1973 and 1983. Gramstad was 14-of-19 passing for 247 yards and rushed for another 128 yards on 22 carries. Cade Moser scored on a pair of big plays and had a combined 158 yards offense. Noah Van’t Hof made two interceptions. The Seahawks trailed 28-25 with just over seven minutes left after scoring on Bryce Veasley’s 1-yard run. But Northwestern ate up over five minutes before Gramstad found his way through the defense for a 19-yard clinching touchdown.

