Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Will Chappell – April 2nd, 2025

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – Will Chappell is a senior on Sugar-Salem's baseball team. A team that just won its first state title in school history a season ago.

“It’s just been really awesome to watch him, ya know, progress as a player, “ coach Brady Gardner told me. "I mean... we've come a long ways as a program, and he's been an integral part of that."

The 4-year varsity starter went 3 for 4, smacking 2 home runs and racking up 5 RBI in the team's 15-5 win over Thunder Ridge last week.

“There's nothing better than having Will in the leadoff spot... you better not show up late to the game. When, will Chappell's in the leadoff spot… “ Gardner said.

I asked Will what he thought led him to having such an impactful game.

"...I was just seeing the ball extra good that day," he told me. "Kept the same approach as I usually do. But that day, I was just seeing the ball really well."

With four years of varsity experience and at the tail end of his high school career, the BYU commit reflected on his desire to take in his senior season.

"...especially as seniors, it's like you want to take in all these moments because they're coming to an end. But, it's been fun. I mean, the trips down to Boise... and just hanging out with the guys has been awesome and just, building those relationships with all the guys...”

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Will Chappell of Sugar-Salem.

If you know an athlete who had a big game, let us know! You can send your submissions to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.