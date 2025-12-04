Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Rhett Hammond – Dec. 4, 2025

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, December 4th, Boys' high school basketball teams across the state kicked off their seasons. In Ammon, the Hillcrest Knights and the Madison Bobcats went head to head, both squads playing their first games of the campaign.

In the first quarter, our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week was making plays all over the floor. Rhett Hammond is a Junior Shooting Guard on the Bobcats. The game was clicking for him, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Reflecting on his strong start, Hammond said, “I think seeing the first shots go in helped my confidence stay up. And they were hitting shots, too. So I know... I needed to step up and hit some shots for my team..."

Hammond was hitting timely threes and driving to the lane all throughout the first quarter, leading his team to an 8-point lead at the end of the quarter. This would help in the total winning effort, as Madison defeated Hillcrest 55-53 for their first win of the season.

The junior knows what he is good at, and that was evident when we spoke today. "Definitely [a] good shooter, and I think I can see the court pretty well when I'm driving…" said Rhett. "When we're driving and kicking, and I'm moving a lot, you know, [we] get some threes.”

Rhett aims to play college basketball. As a high school junior, he has two full basketball seasons ahead of him to work toward that goal, and he shared with me what he thinks he needs to do to reach that level.

"Work every day," he said. "Work hard in practice, especially. Make my teammates better. You make good decisions and games, and just be a team player.”

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Rhett Hammond of Madison High School. Remember - we want to hear from you! Send Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.