SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – In this installment of our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, we go to Shelley, where Junior Londyn Williams is providing a spark for the Lady Russets. Londyn has already had three impressive seasons in Shelley.

"I was the only freshman on JV, my freshman year," Williams explained. "Then, the only sophomore on varsity, I didn't play a whole lot. Then this offseason, I put in a lot of work, spent a lot of hours in the gym... It's been so fun seeing the results this year."

Londyn earned herself a significant role on this year's team through that extensive work in the offseason. Helping her during those times was her father, Tagg Williams, who has basketball experience himself.

"I work with my dad, he used to play college ball, and we just put a lot of time in," Londyn said. "He played at Minot State in North Dakota... his team actually got inducted into the Hall of Fame too."

Also in her corner is the Shelley Girls' basketball coaching staff, led by head coach Jessica Jones.

"They're definitely super, super good about staying composed in high-pressure situations," Williams explained. "...and they do really good at making sure we're having good, mental space, [which] is what they call it."

Coach Jones spoke with me about what skills Londyn possesses on the basketball court.

"Well, Londyn is very well-rounded. She's got a beautiful shot, she can shoot deep," Jones said. "She's also so fast and just a really powerful driver to the basket. So she's really got that great balance in her game as it is."

Jones then went on to tell me how much Londyn has improved the mental aspects of her game.

"What I've been most impressed by is [that] Londyn has really up-leveled her mental game this year. It can be a lot to be an underclassman playing up, and also to be a skilled underclassman... so for her to be able to manage that mental game and the adversity that this level is at... she's really, I think, honed in on that."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Londyn Williams of Shelley High School. If you know an athlete who deserves recognition, let us know! Send an email to sports@localnews8.com that includes the athlete's name, their school, and why you believe they deserve some spotlight!