Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Spencer Van Orden – Feb. 26, 2026

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In this week's episode of Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, we introduce you to Spencer Van Orden, a track star at Highland High School. This past weekend at the ICCU Dome, Spencer competed in his final Simplot Games.

"It feels fitting," he said. " It's where I started. I owe so much to this track. I've trained at it every week during the past four years of my high school career."

At this year's Simplot Games, Van Orden achieved two top-three finishes. He took 1st place in the 200 Meter with a meet record time of 21.50, and he took second place in the 60 Meter Hurdles, where he finished with a personal best. While Spencer is the one out there competing on the track, he gives a ton of credit to those helping him behind the scenes.

"I don't think it's a long shot to say that I have the best coaching staff in all of Idaho, if not the U.S.," said the Highland senior. "Every one of my coaches supports me, has my best interests in mind. They all work together and are making sure that I get what I need." He continued. "I've got trainers that take care of me, weights coaches that study and, you know, keep their mind sharp for me."

The Texas Tech commit has accomplished a lot already in his high school career at Highland. Currently, he holds 5 school records on his own in the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, the 100 meter, the 200 meter, and the 400 meter. That's not all, Spencer is also a part of the 2 relays that hold school records – the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay.

"It really comes down to who wants it more and who's willing to train for it," he said. "I feel like that's been my strength since day one. I've always wanted it."

Besides all the coaches, teammates, and friends, Spencer has someone else in his corner – his grandmother, Sherry. Sherry has been a starter for years, and has started many of her grandson's races over that time.

"He [Spencer] made the comment just a minute ago that I had started every one of his home races," Sherry said. "This is true... and it's just been the most awesome experience. That's why I keep doing it. Grandmas don't usually do this,“ she said with a smile.

Next up for Spencer – college. He will be attending Texas Tech University on athletic scholarship to continue his scholastic and athletic careers.

Do you know an athlete who deserves recognition? Let us know! You can nominate athletes by sending an email to sports@localnews8.com with their name and a brief explanation of why they deserve the spotlight.