Portland Thorns defeat Kansas City Current to win the 2022 NWSL championship

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The Portland Thorns defeated the Kansas City Current to win the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League championship on Saturday.

The 2-0 victory at the Audi Field in Washington DC gives the Thorns their third championship in team history. The first was in the league’s inaugural season in 2013 and the second in 2017.

Portland had an early lead during Saturday’s game with Thorns striker Sophia Smith scoring the first goal four minutes into the match.

The 22-year-old Smith became the youngest regular-season MVP in NWSL history this season.

In the second half, Kansas City’s Addisyn Merrick netted an own goal to extend Portland’s lead.

