Alex Ovechkin is now 2nd all-time in NHL career goals, trails only Wayne Gretzky’s record

A pair of goals from Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin on Friday secured yet another feat in his surefire Hall of Fame career, passing hockey legend Gordie Howe for the second-most goals scored in NHL history.

In front of a friendly home crowd against the Winnipeg Jets, Ovechkin scored on a wrist shot to give Washington a 1-0 lead to tie Howe at 801 career goals. The fans at Capital One Arena gave the 37-year-old a standing ovation as he skated over to the bench to greet his teammates.

Goal No. 802 was an empty-netter, coming late in the third period. The Capitals would go on to defeat the Jets 4-1.

Last week, Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 800 career goals, joining Howe and Wayne Gretzky, who holds the record with 894 goals.

Ovechkin was selected by the Capitals with the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft. He is the Capitals’ franchise leader in games played, goals, points, playoff games played, playoff goals and playoff points.

According to the NHL, Ovechkin is the only player in league history to win a Stanley Cup as well as the following individual achievements:

A Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

A Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP

A Ted Lindsay Award as the players’ choice for league MVP

A Calder Trophy as league rookie of the year

An Art Ross Trophy as league leading point scorer

and a Maurice Richard Trophy as league leading goal scorer.

