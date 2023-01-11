French Football Federation President Noël Le Graët steps down

By Sammy Mngqosini and Matt Foster, CNN

French Football Federation (FFF) President Noël Le Graët has stepped down following an emergency meeting in Paris on Wednesday, the federation announced.

“Noel Le Graët, in agreement with the FFF executive committee gathered today in Paris, has chosen to step down from his role as president until the completion of the audit performed by the sports ministry,” the federation said in a statement.

The news comes a day after he apologized for “awkward remarks” about French legend Zinedine Zidane that drew the ire of players and politicians.

In an interview with radio station RMC on Sunday, the 81-year-old said he “wouldn’t even have taken his call” when asked whether Zidane, a World Cup winner and an all-time France great, had called him to express an interest in taking over as national coach from Didier Deschamps.

Le Graët has been president of the FFF since 2011 and his mandate was due to run until 2024.

In addition to Le Graët stepping down, the FFF’s director general, Florence Hardouin, has been suspended from her role.

“As of today, Philippe Diallo, deputy vice president of the FFF, will assume interim management of these two roles,” the FFF added.

The committee also approved Deschamp’s contract extension until 2026.

