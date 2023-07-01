MLB star Shohei Ohtani crushes biggest home run of the season

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Shohei Ohtani continued his incredible run of form as the Los Angeles Angels two-way star hit the biggest home run of the MLB season so far.

In the Angels’ 6-2 home loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Ohtani hit a huge homer to deep right field which has been recorded by Statcast as going a projected 493 feet.

The sixth-inning solo homer is the longest home run of the 28-year-old’s career and No. 30 for the 2023 season.

Speaking post-game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said it was the longest home run he thinks he will ever see.

“I hear about all those 500-foot shots from guys in the past, but I don’t think I’m ever going to see one,” Nevin said, per MLB.com. “Because I [don’t think it’s possible] to see one hit farther than the one I saw.

“The calculations before and now are a little different, but I don’t think there’s a ball that can be hit farther than that one. Just awesome.”

‘Shotime’ has had an incredible season for the Angels and has been selected in the American League All-Star team as the designated hitter.

After this latest home run, the 2021 American League MVP also became only the fourth player in AL history to hit 15 home runs in June.

Ohtani has been on fire both pitching and hitting this year. On Tuesday, he struck out 10 batters and hit two home runs in a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox.

After the game against the White Sox, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted in awe about the Japanese star’s performance.

“MVP with ease. He should win it every year. What he’s doing is insane. All of us at the highest level can’t believe our eyes. Truly remarkable. Be thankful you get to witness a real GOAT! #OHTANI.”

Ohtani’s contract with the Angels comes to an end after this season and he could be set for a massive deal as he becomes a free agent.

