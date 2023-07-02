Damian Lillard requests trade away from Portland Trail Blazers

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade away from the franchise that drafted him over a decade ago, according to his agent.

The seven-time NBA All-Star point guard has been the star of the Blazers franchise, but he’s now looking for a new home.

Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed to CNN that the 32-year-old has his heart set on a trade to South Beach. According to Goodwin, Lillard is hoping to land with the Miami Heat.

In a statement to CNN, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said: “We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else,” he said.

It is no secret that Lillard admires the Heat, making it clear when speaking on a Showtime podcast last month.

Talking about a potential trade, the former NBA rookie of the year said: “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam [Adebayo] is my dawg, for real.”

The Miami Heat are coming off the back of a loss in the 2023 NBA Finals and their playoff success under head coach Erik Spoelstra is a far cry to the Blazers’ postseason record.

The Heat came up short against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in last season’s Finals but will feel that Lillard could help the team go one step further.

The prospect of Lillard playing alongside Adebayo and, the Heat’s star man, Jimmy Butler will send shivers down the spines of the rest of the NBA as they will surely become a formidable big three.

“What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

The 11-year NBA veteran was at his irrepressible best during the 2022-23 NBA season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.