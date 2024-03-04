‘Playing like a** … but I’m very encouraged’: Anthony Kim finishes last on first pro start in 12 years

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Anthony Kim said he was “encouraged” after finishing last in his first professional appearance in 12 years at LIV Golf’s third event of the season in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The 38-year-old American had not teed up at a pro event since May 2012 and his rustiness was evident as he shot 16-over par to finish bottom of the 53-player field to complete all 54 holes in Jeddah.

A final round 4-over 74 marked an improvement on his two opening 76’s but still saw the former world No. 6 finish 11 shots behind the nearest golfer, and 33 behind champion Joaquin Niemann, who continued his fine form with a four-stroke victory.

Kim, whose return to the sport as a season-long wild card player on the Saudi-backed circuit was announced last week, believes he could have carded an under-par final round had he “cleaned up a few things.”

“I’m more encouraged after playing this tournament and playing like a**,” Kim told reporters Sunday.

“But I’m very encouraged. I’m excited about what’s coming. My game is starting to shape up. I’m doing things that I used to do before. I’m just looking forward to a great year.”

While flashes of the three-time PGA Tour champion’s former brilliance arrived across four birdies around Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, there were a string of uncomfortable moments for Kim, including a wild shank five holes into his first round.

Yet he still walked away with $50,000 in guaranteed prize money and is already eyeing improvement at the tour’s next event in Hong Kong on Friday.

“I’m definitely hitting the ball well. I’m doing a lot of things well,” Kim said.

“I know the scores don’t reflect that. It’s disappointing to score that way. But at the same time, I know I have a lot to build on, and I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Chilean Niemann walked away with the $4 million individual winner’s prize after another impressive performance, carding 17-under to see off South African runner-up duo Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

The 25-year-old has now won two of the tour’s first three events this year after triumph at the season-opener in Mexico. A two-time champion on the PGA Tour before his switch to LIV Golf in July 2022, world No. 72 Niemann received a special invitation to play The Masters last month having competed on the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – to try and gain the ranking points needed to qualify automatically.

As tee off at Augusta National in April edges closer, Niemann admitted he goes into every tournament thinking he is the man to beat.

“I think that’s the way it should be. I want to feel and I want to think I’m the best all the time,” he told reporters Sunday.

“I feel like it’s probably my best moment, the best I’ve ever played before I would say. I just want it to keep going in the same direction.”

