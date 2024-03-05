Arsenal wins 6-0 in ‘one of the most one-sided games’ in Premier League history

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — In what was one of the most one-sided games in English Premier League history, a rampant Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday.

It was hard not to feel sorry for the Blades fans who had made the effort of attending the match at Bramall Lane, as the visiting Arsenal simply pummeled the host in a flurry of attacking intent.

In truth, the game was over after just 15 minutes as the Gunners raced into a 3-0 lead.

Captain Martin Ødegaard got the show started with a goal in the fifth minute, shortly followed by an own-goal by Jayden Bogle. Once Gabriel Martinelli got the third in the 15th minute, many Sheffield United supporters decided they had seen enough and started to leave the stadium.

The mass exodus only ramped up after Kai Havertz and Declan Rice made it 5-0 before half-time.

“That was a disgrace in terms of a half of football,” Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said during the broadcast at half-time. “I think it was one of the most one-sided games I’ve ever seen.

“That’s shocking. I can’t think of anything worse that I’ve ever seen in a half of football.”

Despite the Premier League’s biggest win record of 9-0 in its sights, Arsenal only managed to score one more goal after the break, courtesy of defender Ben White.

But Sheffield’s stadium looked notably empty by the end of the night, with large swathes of home supporters leaving way before the final whistle. Arsenal fans, meanwhile, looked to be enjoying their trip.

As much as Arsenal should be credited for a ruthless display, Sheffield United offered very little opposition in an awful performance, managing just over 19% of the possession.

The club has struggled since being promoted to the English Premier League this season and currently sits bottom of the league on goal difference.

The team has now conceded 12 goals in its last three league games, without managing to find the net once itself.

But Arsenal, bidding for a first league title in 20 years, offered little mercy as it tore through Sheffield’s defense at will.

The Gunners are currently enjoying a purple patch of form in front of goal and have now scored 31 goals in a run of seven consecutive league wins since the New Year.

Arsenal also made history on Monday, becoming the first side in English league soccer history to win three successive away games by five goals or more, according to Opta.

“A great night – it’s a really difficult place to come, but the way we started the game obviously made the difference,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters postmatch.

He added: “We were really aggressive, really positive and we showed real quality, especially in the final third to take the game into a position where it was in a big favor for us and then we maintained it.

“We maintained the rhythm, the hunger and I love that about the team.”

The win meant Arsenal kept pace with its title rivals – it still sits one point behind second-placed Manchester City and two points off league leader Liverpool.

The North London club will face Brentford in its next league fixture on Saturday, with a crunch tie against City on March 31 fast approaching.

Given the performances of late, though, Arsenal’s players will feel confident of beating anyone in front of them.

