Emma Raducanu ‘not too concerned’ by results in 2024 as she looks to rediscover form

(CNN) — British tennis star Emma Raducanu says she’s not too focused on results this season, opting instead to develop her skills as she bids to rediscover her grand slam-winning form.

The 21-year-old missed much of 2023 after operations on both wrists and an ankle, but returned to the court this year where she’s won just three matches in four tournaments.

She is now set to compete at Indian Wells, California, this week but told BBC Sport that her focus was more on personal development.

“I want to work on becoming a better tennis player,” Raducanu said. “I think, for me, I’m not too concerned about this year’s tournaments.

“A lot of people out there would say that I need matches, but I think that for me, I want to work on my game and development.”

Raducanu is now ranked 250th in the world, having slipped from a career high No. 10 in July 2022. She has also failed to progress past the second round of a grand slam tournament since sensationally winning the US Open in 2021.

In truth, the youngster has battled with form and injuries ever since her miraculous triumph at Flushing Meadows, appearing to struggle with the rigors of the senior tour.

She admits the weight of expectation has weighed heavily on her shoulders but is now in place where she can focus more on herself.

“Taking time to do that is very necessary and not just following the crowd, or playing a lot of matches, or dropping down [to Challenger level] to do that. I want to work on developing skills,” she added.

Raducanu will face Rebeka Masarova in the first round at Indian Wells on Thursday as she looks to get back to her best.

“It’s just a bit of a journey for me, I would say, you don’t really know what to expect after being out for eight months,” she said.

