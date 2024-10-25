Los Angeles Dodgers take Game 1 of World Series over New York Yankees with dramatic walk-off grand slam in extra innings

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees by a score of 6-3 in extra innings to take Game 1 of the World Series Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

It was a tense affair that couldn’t be settled in nine innings.

The Yankees scored in the top of the 10th inning to take a 3-2 lead, but the Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the 10th with a walk-off grand slam from first baseman Freddie Freeman to deliver a stunning win for the home team.

The 120th World Series offers one of the most scintillating matchups in recent memory. With a combined 63 appearances, the Yankees and Dodgers are the most frequent visitors to the Fall Classic. The Yankees, however, stand head and shoulders above Dodgers and the rest of baseball with 41 appearances and an astounding 27 championships.

These two storied franchises have met in the World Series an astounding 11 times, most recently in 1981. The Yankees have prevailed in eight of the previous encounters.

The Dodgers are now three wins away from claiming their eighth World Series crown, with the two teams set to meet again Saturday in Los Angeles for Game 2 in the best-of-seven series.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

