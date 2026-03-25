MLB Opening Day is here – and so are some next-level ballpark eats

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — A fresh lineup of food across Major League Baseball stadiums is rolling out for a fresh new season. Levy Restaurants brought several of its newest creations directly to CNN Sports, and I got to try them.

For Levy CEO Andy Lansing, this is the moment they build toward all year.

“We love striking that balance between what I call elevated approachability,” Lansing said. “You want people to come to a ballpark and get all the fan favorites – popcorn, nachos, hot dogs – but you also want to give folks the opportunity to experience something a little more elevated.”

Mission accomplished.

Everything I tried delivered, but here are my five favorite new ballpark eats. Prices below were provided by Levy.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers: Cochinita Pibil Bone Marrow Tacos

Slow-braised cochinita pibil layered over rich roasted bone marrow, topped with pickled red onions and fresh cilantro, served on warm blue corn tortillas.

The pork and pickled onions were an awesome combo, and the size of the tacos makes them perfect for ballpark feasting. These will set you back a bit, but they feel like a premium bite.

Price: $34.99

4. Arizona Diamondbacks: ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ Shake

A salted caramel milkshake piled high with whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kat bars and a hefty portion of Cracker Jack.

There are a ton of flavors going on here – in a good way. I’d start with the straw to get after the shake portion, then switch to a spoon to tackle everything stacked on top. It’s basically dessert and entertainment all in one.

Price: $17

3. Washington Nationals: Capitol Slugger

A half-smoke sausage topped with chili, crispy fried jalapeños and golden fried onions, served with warm cheese sauce for dipping.

The Capitol Slugger is the commander-in-chief of hot dogs. This might be the best hot dog creation I’ve ever had. The mix of spicy and smoky flavors just works, and every bite delivers.

Price: $18

2. Chicago Cubs: Chicken & Churros

Crispy fried chicken thighs served with golden brown churros, ancho syrup and fresh strawberries.

I’m a big chicken-and-waffles guy, so this immediately caught my attention – it did not disappoint. The chicken is massive and fried perfectly. Take a bite of the chicken, then the churro, and together it’s a sweet-and-savory combo that hits.

Cubs fans are lucky to have this all season at Wrigley.

Price: $17.99

1. Miami Marlins: Machete

A two-foot flour tortilla brushed with smoky guajillo pepper sauce, grilled with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, and packed with carne asada, onions, salsa verde and cilantro. Served in a custom carrying case.

I applaud anyone who takes this on solo. It’s basically a two-foot steak quesadilla – and I made it halfway without much trouble. Give me nine innings and I think I could finish it. The smoky guajillo sauce takes it to another level.

Price: At $26, it’s also a great value – a little more than $1 per inch – and you look like a champ carrying it around the ballpark.

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